Man sent to collections for not paying for no-cost COVID-19 test

In New Mexico, insurances are billed for the COVID-19 test, not the patient. The state will pay for the cost of the test if a person does not have insurance.

Now, the man is worried that his insurance premiums will go up, and it will be harder for him to get loans because of the ding on his credit

"The credit issue is the most concerning," he said. "It can have effects for up to 7 years.”

People can reach out to the state's COVID-19 hotline about vaccine billing issues.

"Unfortunately, we have had a few instances where individual consumers have gotten billed, at this point, primarily for testing," Angelica Anaya Allen, director of Consumer Services Division, Office of the Superintendent of Insurance.

Staff say billing issues are the exact situations where the office can help.

"No one should be getting collection calls," she said. "Obviously, no insurance company or provider should be turning over an unpaid sum based on COVID testing or a vaccine to a collection agency."