Man sentenced after escape from New Mexico jail | KOB 4
Associated Press
January 16, 2019 03:13 PM

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) - A man who escaped from a New Mexico jail has been sentenced.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports Judge Drew Tatum on Monday ordered the state's recommendation of 16 years in prison and three years suspended for Victor Apodaca.

Apodaca, through an agreement signed late last year, pleaded guilty to each of his two fourth-degree felony charges stemming from a June 15, 2018, escape from the Curry County jail.

Apodaca, with good time credit, could serve only half of those 16 years in custody, but only after completing a 60-year term he recently started in Texas for a June 29, 2017, conviction of two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

