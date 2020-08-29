Man sentenced for threatening New Mexico governor | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: August 29, 2020 12:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man who made threatening posts on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s official Facebook page has been sentenced to 14 months in federal prison.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that 33-year-old Daniel L. Mock had faced up to five years in prison after he previously pleaded guilty to interstate transmission of threatening communication. But federal prosecutors agreed to the lower prison time because Mock hadn’t taken any actions to carry out the threats.

He was sentenced on Thursday. Lujan Grisham’s security detail contacted the FBI.

Mock told agents he was “just blowing off steam” in the Facebook posts.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

