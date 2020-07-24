Man shot by police dies, New Mexico investigation requested

The Associated Press
DEMING, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau has been asked by authorities in Deming to investigate the death of a man shot by police earlier this month.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance in Deming on July 14.
They say 28-year-old Julio Jaramillo stole a cellphone from a man at gunpoint and then hid behind a warehouse.
Several police officers responded and told Jaramillo to drop the weapon.
They say Jaramillo came out from behind the building, walked toward the officers, lifted his gun and started shooting.
Police say the officers returned fire, striking Jaramillo.
He was taken to a hospital and later died. None of the four officers involved were injured.
