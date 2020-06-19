Man shot during Oñate protest may sue APD

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The man who was shot while vandals were attempting to take down a Juan de Oñate statue may sue the Albuquerque Police Department.
The Kennedy Law Firm sent a notice to APD. The notice expresses concern about how the department handled the protest and shooting investigation.
The law firm is representing Scott Williams.
Williams chased Steven Baca after he was seen throwing a woman to the ground. Baca shot Williams several times.
The law firm said the city has been put on notice to preserve all records and evidence related to the protest and shooting.
