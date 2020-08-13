Man shot during Oñate protest says he was trying to defuse situation

Williams said Baca was aggressive toward several people as protesters attempted to tear down the statue.

"The next thing I really remember is standing on that same sidewalk, and sort of to my right, hearing or noticing out in the corner of my eye an altercation looking to the right, seeing Baca, and a woman that he had clearly just thrown on the ground, another a different woman from before," Williams said.

Williams testified that he walked toward Baca, hoping to defuse the situation.

"The fight between them was escalating," he said. "I could see Baca throwing punches."

Williams said he wanted to make sure no one else got hurt when he noticed Baca's gun.

"Unless I tried to disarm him, he was going to kill these people," Williams said.

Williams told the prosecutor that he tried to hit the gun out of Baca's hand with a skateboard.

"I swung a skateboard over my head, downwards towards, towards the gun in his hand," Williams said.

The defense team argued Williams admitted to swinging the skateboard at Baca.

And although Williams testified he was trying to get the gun out of Baca's hands, the defense emphasized he also admitted to striking Baca with a skateboard right before the shooting.

"It doesn't appear as though I'm striking him in the head," Williams said. "It does appear as though it's striking him in the left shoulder, yes."

The judge did not make any rulings during the preliminary hearing Thursday. It will continue on Friday.