Man shot in Santa Fe, police searching for teenage suspect
Joshua Panas
April 29, 2019 03:00 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- A man was shot at the Avaria of Santa Fe Apartments early Monday morning.
Police said the man suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
Police are searching for the suspected shooter, 16-year-old Hunter Woods. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Investigators believe Hunter is driving his mother's vehicle, a silver 2016 Kia sedan with New Mexico plate 890SXN.
People with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Hunter are encouraged to call the Santa Fe Police Department.
