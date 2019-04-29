Man shot in Santa Fe, police searching for teenage suspect | KOB 4
Man shot in Santa Fe, police searching for teenage suspect

Joshua Panas
April 29, 2019

SANTA FE, N.M.- A man was shot at the Avaria of Santa Fe Apartments early Monday morning. 

Police said the man suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. 

Police are searching for the suspected shooter, 16-year-old Hunter Woods. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Investigators believe Hunter is driving his mother's vehicle, a silver 2016 Kia sedan with New Mexico plate 890SXN.

People with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Hunter are encouraged to call the Santa Fe Police Department. 

Joshua Panas


Updated: April 29, 2019
Created: April 29, 2019

