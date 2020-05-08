Man sues New Mexico police after being hurt in chase, crash

Vialpando’s attorney, Nathaniel Thompkins, argued that the pursuit violated the agency’s internal policies and state rules, which say a driver must pose a danger to someone else for officer to start a pursuit.

The lawsuit also names the state Department of Public Safety, New Mexico State Police and five supervisors.

Vialpando is seeking compensation for past and future pain and suffering, medical expenses, emotional distress and loss of enjoyment of life, as well as punitive damages for his injuries.

Lt. Mark Soriano, a state police spokesman, said Wednesday that the agency wasn’t commenting on the lawsuit.