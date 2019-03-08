Man suspected of poaching deer, elk reaches plea agreement

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday that an affidavit for a search warrant filed by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish says 20-year-old Jacob Leyba and his friends are suspected of conspiring to kill the animals and sell their heads for profit.

The affidavit says the men killed the animals in the areas of Mud Spring, Echo Canyon, Regina, and Youngsville, sawed the heads off most of the animals and left their carcasses to rot.