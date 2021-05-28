Man who allegedly made threatening texts about Pres. Biden makes virtual court appearance | KOB 4
Man who allegedly made threatening texts about Pres. Biden makes virtual court appearance

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: May 28, 2021 05:18 PM
Created: May 28, 2021 03:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Las Cruces man who was arrested after an FBI agent said John Thornton sent threatening texts about President Joe Biden will stand trial.

He appeared in court virtually Friday. He was not able to appear in person because hey may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Although some of those messages make alarming references about executing President Biden, federal prosecutors say they are not pursuing charges for specifically threatening the president. 

Thornton's case hinges on specific threats he allegedly made to two undisclosed individuals, both of whom he has a close relationship with. 

In the meantime, Thornton will remain locked up until at least next week when a judge can decide whether he should be released.


