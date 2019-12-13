Man wins Tijeras mayoral election by two votes

"So when people say your vote doesn't count, ask these folks,” said Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover.

An automatic recount is triggered any time the margin between two candidates is less than 1%.

"When it's less than 1%, that's really close,” Stover said. “There's always the chance for human error. So we go back though and look at every single solitary ballot, we do each individual thing and we make sure that we're correct."

The Bernalillo County Canvas Board will certify the recount results on Monday. They also have to be certified by the secretary of state.