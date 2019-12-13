Man wins Tijeras mayoral election by two votes | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man wins Tijeras mayoral election by two votes

Kai Porter
Updated: December 13, 2019 06:42 PM
Created: December 13, 2019 05:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- It looks like Tijeras will have a new mayor for the first time in about two decades.

Just two votes separated the mayor's race in Tijeras following the Nov. 5 election, which triggered the automatic recount.

Advertisement

Jake Bruton had 118 votes. The current mayor, Gloria Chavez, had 116 votes.

The unofficial results of the recount didn't change, meaning Bruton will be the new major-elect once the results are certified.

"So when people say your vote doesn't count, ask these folks,” said Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover.

An automatic recount is triggered any time the margin between two candidates is less than 1%.

"When it's less than 1%, that's really close,” Stover said. “There's always the chance for human error. So we go back though and look at every single solitary ballot, we do each individual thing and we make sure that we're correct."

The Bernalillo County Canvas Board will certify the recount results on Monday. They also have to be certified by the secretary of state.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Undercover APD officer involved in crash with ART bus
Undercover APD officer involved in crash with ART bus
Woman killed in crash in Albuquerque
Woman killed in crash in Albuquerque
APD: Shelter in place lifted after active shooter scare in downtown ABQ
APD: Shelter in place lifted after active shooter scare in downtown ABQ
Single-use plastic ban to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020 in Albuquerque
Single-use plastic ban to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020 in Albuquerque
Metro 15: Police release list of the top 15 offenders in Albuquerque
Metro 15: Police release list of the top 15 offenders in Albuquerque
Advertisement


FBI: UNM student from Saudi Arabia had kill list
FBI: UNM student from Saudi Arabia had kill list
4-year-old who died appeared to have numerous injuries, court documents say
4-year-old who died appeared to have numerous injuries, court documents say
Undercover APD officer involved in crash with ART bus
Undercover APD officer involved in crash with ART bus
Officers report busy night of births at US border checkpoint
Officers report busy night of births at US border checkpoint
APD using new golf cart to patrol Uptown area
APD using new golf cart to patrol Uptown area