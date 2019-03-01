Man's body found at bottom of Pecos River | KOB 4
Man's body found at bottom of Pecos River

Pecos River file photo Pecos River file photo | 

Marian Camacho
March 01, 2019 09:35 AM

CARLSBAD, N.M. - Carlsbad Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Pecos River.

Police say they received a call on Wednesday about a body in the river near the area off of N. Mesa Street. Members of the Carlsbad Fire Department Dive Team responded and pulled the man's body from the bottom of the river.

The man has been identified as Bradford Brazeal.

Brazeal's body has been sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information may contact the Carlsbad Police Department at 575-885-2111 ext. 240.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: March 01, 2019 09:35 AM
Created: March 01, 2019 09:33 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

