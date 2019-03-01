Man's body found at bottom of Pecos River
Marian Camacho
March 01, 2019 09:35 AM
CARLSBAD, N.M. - Carlsbad Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Pecos River.
Police say they received a call on Wednesday about a body in the river near the area off of N. Mesa Street. Members of the Carlsbad Fire Department Dive Team responded and pulled the man's body from the bottom of the river.
The man has been identified as Bradford Brazeal.
Brazeal's body has been sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator to determine a cause of death.
Anyone with information may contact the Carlsbad Police Department at 575-885-2111 ext. 240.
