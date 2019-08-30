Man's death investigated as homicide in Ranchos de Taos
TAOS, N.M.- New Mexico State Police is investigating the death of Patrick Larkin as a homicide.
The Taos County Sheriff's Office said Larkin left his home on Tuesday at 2 a.m. to check on his goats, but he never returned.
His body was found Wednesday about a mile from his residence in Ranchos de Taos.
The Office of the Medical Investigator will determine how Larkin died.
Anyone with information about Larkin's death is asked to call New Mexico State Police at 505-753-2277.
