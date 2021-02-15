Many New Mexico roads expected to get worse Monday night

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: February 15, 2021 05:08 PM
Created: February 15, 2021 04:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Roads across New Mexico are expected to ice over again Monday night.
Another storm will come in from the north, and bring more snow to Santa Fe and Albuquerque overnight.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation is treating major roadways across the state, but officials are asking people to still use extra caution.
"Just watch your speed. Take it slow, give yourself an extra 20-30 minutes to get to your destination because of those low temperatures and the wind combined, there could still be icy situations," said Kimberly Gallegos, spokesperson for NMDOT, District 3.
