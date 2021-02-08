Marijuana producer may lose license after Santa Fe fire | KOB 4
Marijuana producer may lose license after Santa Fe fire

The Associated Press
Updated: February 08, 2021 10:37 AM
Created: February 08, 2021 10:35 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A medical marijuana producer is in danger of losing its license in the wake of a fire at a Santa Fe facility that left two workers hurt.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Saturday that the New Mexico Department of Health is weighing whether to revoke the license for New MexiCann Natural Medicine.

Authorities say the October fire started after two employees were in the midst of a cannabis extraction process.

One lost his grip as both were carrying a large metal vessel with a mixture of ethanol and cannabis oil.

It is the second incident at that location after an explosion occurred there in 2015.


