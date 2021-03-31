Marijuana public safety bill dies during special session

Rep. Bill Rehm said it was troubling that his bill was not debated.

"We're in the passing legalizing recreational marijuana, but we aren't giving law enforcement the tools to deal with the drugged driving that will occur," he said.

The bill would have allowed blood sampling technicians to appear virtually to testify in criminal court cases. They all work in Albuquerque, and can't always drive to courthouses around the state for court.

It would have also created a legal metric to measure cannabis in a suspected impaired driver's system.

Rehm believes New Mexico needs to establish a legal driving while impaired with cannabis limit to hold drugged drivers accountable.

His bill would have also allowed police officers to get a warrant to draw blood any time they suspected impaired driving. Right now, New Mexico law only allows for blood draws if the suspect has three prior DWI convictions.

