Marijuana public safety bill dies during special session

Chris Ramirez
Updated: March 31, 2021 05:40 PM
Created: March 31, 2021 04:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A bill that would have added a public safety component to the potential passage of recreational marijuana died Wednesday.
By law, lawmakers can only debate items germane, or relevant, to what the governor called them to do in the special session.
Her agenda called for the legalization of cannabis and passing an economic improvement bill.
A House rules committee decided Wednesday that a bill about drugged driving was not what the governor called lawmakers to address during the special session.
Rep. Bill Rehm said it was troubling that his bill was not debated.
"We're in the passing legalizing recreational marijuana, but we aren't giving law enforcement the tools to deal with the drugged driving that will occur," he said.
The bill would have allowed blood sampling technicians to appear virtually to testify in criminal court cases. They all work in Albuquerque, and can't always drive to courthouses around the state for court.
It would have also created a legal metric to measure cannabis in a suspected impaired driver's system.
Rehm believes New Mexico needs to establish a legal driving while impaired with cannabis limit to hold drugged drivers accountable.
His bill would have also allowed police officers to get a warrant to draw blood any time they suspected impaired driving. Right now, New Mexico law only allows for blood draws if the suspect has three prior DWI convictions.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company