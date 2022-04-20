Marijuana use and mitigating any negative effects on your job

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Marijuana is now legal for recreational and medical use but, when it comes to the workplace, it's important to know what not to do to ensure marijuana use doesn't negatively impact your job or a prospective job.

While it is legal in New Mexico, it is illegal on a federal level which can create headaches for certain jobs. Heather Talamante, of Tell Us About Yourself, Inc., joined KOB 4 to discuss how to navigate this.