Border Patrol: Sex offender arrested trying to re-enter US
|
Marian Camacho
February 21, 2019 11:57 AM
EL PASO, Texas - Border Agents in El Paso have arrested three people from El Salvador who attempted to enter the United States near the old Asarco plant Wednesday.
According to USBP officials, one of the men was 33-year-old Mario Guevara-Cartagena who is a convicted sex offender.
Agents say Cartagena was convicted of four counts of sodomy of a child under 13 years of age in Virginia in Oct. 2013. He served eight months in prison before he was deported from the United States.
Border Patrol officials say they've seen a trend lately with human smuggling organizations attempting to direct people to turn themselves into agents, in turn distracting them from a certain area of the border while they attempt to smuggle people or contraband over the border.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: February 21, 2019 11:57 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved