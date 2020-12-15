Married doctors, treating COVID patients at Lovelace, say vaccine gives them hope

"One of our daughters is really immuno-suppressed," Dr. Heynekamp added.

Since then, they have learned to live with the virus. However, the vaccine has offered them new hope.

They will be among the first 17,000 New Mexico health care workers to be vaccinated.

"It's amazing science, and we have hope that our lives will all get back to normal in the next few months," Dr. Heynekamp said.

The couple knows the fight isn't over, but they believe the vaccines gives them one less thing to worry about.

"Watching the grief of the healthcare workers has been overwhelming at times," Dr. Heynekamp.