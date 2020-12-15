Married doctors, treating COVID patients at Lovelace, say vaccine gives them hope

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may not improve capacity levels at New Mexico hospitals, but the injection is giving peace of mind to many people on the font lines of the pandemic.
"From what our position is, what we do as ICU doctors, is watching people die alone," said Lovelace Dr. Terri Heynekamp.
Doctors have been pushed to the limits during the pandemic, and they've had to make personal sacrifices as well.
"When there was a lot unknown in March and February, and we were starting to see people with COVID, we didn't see our kids much," said Dr. Michel Boivin, who is married to Dr. Heynekamp and also works at Lovelace.
"One of our daughters is really immuno-suppressed," Dr. Heynekamp added.
Since then, they have learned to live with the virus. However, the vaccine has offered them new hope.
They will be among the first 17,000 New Mexico health care workers to be vaccinated.
"It's amazing science, and we have hope that our lives will all get back to normal in the next few months," Dr. Heynekamp said.
The couple knows the fight isn't over, but they believe the vaccines gives them one less thing to worry about.
"Watching the grief of the healthcare workers has been overwhelming at times," Dr. Heynekamp.
