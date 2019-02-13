Man charged in illegal trapping case
Marian Camacho
February 13, 2019 12:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A Chimayo man is facing multiple charges in a case of illegal trapping.
42-year-old Marty Cordova has been charges with five counts of trapping within 25 yards of a road, 10 counts of failure to properly mark traps, five counts of failure to check traps every calendar day and 14 counts of unlawful possession of a protected species.
Conservation officers say Cordova's illegal trapping activiites resulted in the "unlawful harvest of multiple wildlife animals and the death of a beloved pet.
“We thank our partners at the Bureau of Land Management for their assistance with this case,” said Department of Game and Fish conservation officer Christian Marrujo. “The department strives to protect our state’s wildlife and encourages the public to report any illegal activities.”
Anyone with information on a crime involving wildlife should contact the 24-hour Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-432-GAME.
