Man charged in illegal trapping case | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man charged in illegal trapping case

Man charged in illegal trapping case

Marian Camacho
February 13, 2019 12:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A Chimayo man is facing multiple charges in a case of illegal trapping.

Advertisement

42-year-old Marty Cordova has been charges with five counts of trapping within 25 yards of a road, 10 counts of failure to properly mark traps, five counts of failure to check traps every calendar day and 14 counts of unlawful possession of a protected species.

Conservation officers say Cordova's illegal trapping activiites resulted in the "unlawful harvest of multiple wildlife animals and the death of a beloved pet.

“We thank our partners at the Bureau of Land Management for their assistance with this case,” said Department of Game and Fish conservation officer Christian Marrujo. “The department strives to protect our state’s wildlife and encourages the public to report any illegal activities.”

Anyone with information on a crime involving wildlife should contact the 24-hour Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-432-GAME.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: February 13, 2019 12:30 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police identify man killed by homemade explosive
Police identify man killed by homemade explosive
House speaker rejects impeachment petition for Gov. Lujan Grisham
House speaker rejects impeachment petition for Gov. Lujan Grisham
Grant awarded for redevelopment of De Anza Motor Lodge
Grant awarded for redevelopment of De Anza Motor Lodge
Change in tax law lowers refunds
Change in tax law lowers refunds
Man accused of sexually assaulting child released pending trial
Man accused of sexually assaulting child released pending trial
Advertisement




Local community college holds active shooter drill
Local community college holds active shooter drill
Grant awarded for redevelopment of De Anza Motor Lodge
Grant awarded for redevelopment of De Anza Motor Lodge
Police identify man killed by homemade explosive
Police identify man killed by homemade explosive
'Furrever' adoption event matches pets with new homes
'Furrever' adoption event matches pets with new homes
Man charged in illegal trapping case
Man charged in illegal trapping case