Man charged in illegal trapping case

42-year-old Marty Cordova has been charges with five counts of trapping within 25 yards of a road, 10 counts of failure to properly mark traps, five counts of failure to check traps every calendar day and 14 counts of unlawful possession of a protected species.

Conservation officers say Cordova's illegal trapping activiites resulted in the "unlawful harvest of multiple wildlife animals and the death of a beloved pet.