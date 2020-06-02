Masks don't appear to be an issue as people vote in New Mexico

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexicans who chose to vote in person were asked to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover said voters have been respectful of the request.
"We have had very few problems with people not agreeing to that," Stover said. "They respect the poll workers, and I'm grateful for that."
Masks are provided for people who do not have one, and want to vote in person.
Polls close at 7 p.m.
