Masks don't appear to be an issue as people vote in New Mexico | KOB 4
ALERT > Polls for New Mexico's Primary Election are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Click here to find a voting site.
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Masks don't appear to be an issue as people vote in New Mexico

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: June 02, 2020 05:14 PM
Created: June 02, 2020 05:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexicans who chose to vote in person were asked to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover said voters have been respectful of the request. 

Advertisement

"We have had very few problems with people not agreeing to that," Stover said. "They respect the poll workers, and I'm grateful for that."

Masks are provided for people who do not have one, and want to vote in person. 

Polls close at 7 p.m. 

Click here to monitor the election results


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Hundreds march in rain-soaked Black Lives Matter protest
Hundreds march in rain-soaked Black Lives Matter protest
Jon Jones helps clean up after chaos in downtown Albuquerque
Jon Jones helps clean up after chaos in downtown Albuquerque
Polls open for New Mexico primary election
Polls open for New Mexico primary election
New Mexico utility seeks to decouple electric rates, costs
New Mexico utility seeks to decouple electric rates, costs
Central remains closed following night of riots
Central remains closed following night of riots
Advertisement


Voters cast ballots in primary election amid extra safety precautions
Voters cast ballots in primary election amid extra safety precautions
Masks don't appear to be an issue as people vote in New Mexico
Masks don't appear to be an issue as people vote in New Mexico
Despite pandemic, thousands choose to vote in person in New Mexico
Despite pandemic, thousands choose to vote in person in New Mexico
COVID-19 cases spike in Otero County Prison
COVID-19 cases spike in Otero County Prison
Charges in New Mexico GOP building vandalism dropped
Charges in New Mexico GOP building vandalism dropped