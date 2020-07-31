Masks, social distancing creating communication challenges for hard of hearing community

He says it's not just masks that create problems for the hard of hearing community. The 6-feet social distancing rule can also cause problems.

"So now you have a 6-feet gap," Gomme said. "And you have hearing aids that work in close proximity. So when you have 6-feet of a distance, your hearing aids aren't as effective.”

Gomme said there are things that can help including clear masks and face shields. There are also smartphone apps that can make communicating easier.

"So when I use my app, I show them it and encourage them to use their apps," Gomme said. "Sometimes they have tablets. Sometimes they write on paper. And I encourage people to do that.”

