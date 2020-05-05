Matchmaker provides tips for dating during COVID-19 pandemic

Colton Shone
Updated: May 05, 2020 10:25 PM
Created: May 05, 2020 04:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The COVID-19 pandemic has made dating challenging.
Joann Cohen, a matchmaker, said it's important to keep things interesting--- especially if you're in quarantine with a significant other.
"An item a day that you exchange and can do for each other, not something that's going to take all day, it could be a massage," Cohen said. "It could be why don't you cook and do the dishes."
For people who are single, Cohen said people should use this time to figure out what's important to them.
"Things that are on their dealbreaker list really are no longer deal breakers," Cohen said. "Really, what are they missing right now is what they're looking for in another person."
Cohen said since couples are likely spending more time together, it's especially important to set boundaries with your significant other.
