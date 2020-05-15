Mayor Keller: 5 people shot in SE Albuquerque expected to survive

Kai Porter
Updated: May 15, 2020
Created: May 15, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M- Albuquerque police are investigating what led to five people being shot at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex Thursday night.
Police have not said whether anyone has been arrested. However, Albuquerque's mayor gave an update on the shooting victims.
"We can share that we believe everyone is going to survive so that’s obviously a good thing," said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.
Albuquerque police say all five people were shot just before 8:15 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Louisiana near Gibson.
Police believe the shooting was the result of "some type of altercation.”
The victims were taken to the hospital-- with some in critical condition.
"This kind of thing is a very big challenge for our city," Keller said. "We know that we’ve had these group disputes, collections of folks, who then turn violent with respect to a firearm. And so this is something we never want to see.”
Mayor Keller said the city is working to improve public safety and curb violent crime.
“It’s something that we have to remind folks we cannot – we have to continue to do everything we can to stop because it takes everything we’ve got to limit these kinds of things that happen," Keller said. "But I also know that in these times we are continually worried about areas that are densely populated, about the stresses that are occurring, especially in folks who are already in a fragile situation with respect to either income or addiction.”
