Mayor Keller: 5 people shot in SE Albuquerque expected to survive

Police believe the shooting was the result of "some type of altercation.”

The victims were taken to the hospital-- with some in critical condition.

"This kind of thing is a very big challenge for our city," Keller said. "We know that we’ve had these group disputes, collections of folks, who then turn violent with respect to a firearm. And so this is something we never want to see.”

Mayor Keller said the city is working to improve public safety and curb violent crime.

“It’s something that we have to remind folks we cannot – we have to continue to do everything we can to stop because it takes everything we’ve got to limit these kinds of things that happen," Keller said. "But I also know that in these times we are continually worried about areas that are densely populated, about the stresses that are occurring, especially in folks who are already in a fragile situation with respect to either income or addiction.”



