Mayor Keller highlights Albuquerque's progress in fight against COVID-19

Testing is one of the benchmarks state health leaders are using when determining which counties can reopen more of their economy.

However, Keller stated how he does like Albuquerque's current percentage of positive tests.

"I think, again, you see us doing much better. We are back in a leadership position when it comes to this figure and that's a very good thing. Denver continues to do a very, very good job with this. But, in these other cities, these numbers have gotten a lot worse, in Tucson. Any anything in the 30s is extremely unfortunate to see and of course are the 20s also for Los Angeles, for Phoenix, for Oklahoma City and these are just much more high-risk places to live right now."

The city's Fire Marshall's Office had more than 135 compliance interactions over the last seven days. This doesn't necessarily mean citations were handed out.

The city is going undercover to make sure businesses are following the public health order. Mayor Keller likened it to a "Secret Shopper" program.

One way they're doing it is by keeping a close eye on restaurants with tents. The side walls of those tents are not allowed to be down under the public health order and the city is now actively enforcing that rule.