Mayor of Gallup asks governor to extend city lockdown

Gallup Mayor Louis Bonaguidi said the lockdown is about saving lives.

"And we just want to get a grip on it. We'd like to see this virus over with in a few weeks instead of being prolonged through the whole summer," the mayor said.

The lockdown is set to end Monday unless the governor extends it.

Gallup, which is located in McKinley County, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 1,144.

To see confirmed positive cases by county, click here.