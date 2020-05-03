Mayor of Gallup asks governor to extend city lockdown

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Mayor of Gallup is asking the governor to extend the city's lockdown to help curb COVID-19's impact.
"I recognize this request is unusual and constitutes a drastic measure, and the emergency powers set out under the Riot Control Act should be invoked sparingly," said Gallup Mayor Louis Bonaguidi in a letter to the governor. "However, the COVID-19 outbreak in the City of Gallup is a crisis of the highest order."
The weekend lockdown went into effect on Friday and required all businesses to close by 5 p.m.
State Police officers and the New Mexico National Guard are blocking vehicles from entering Gallup.
Gallup Mayor Louis Bonaguidi said the lockdown is about saving lives.
"And we just want to get a grip on it. We'd like to see this virus over with in a few weeks instead of being prolonged through the whole summer," the mayor said.
The lockdown is set to end Monday unless the governor extends it.
Gallup, which is located in McKinley County, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 1,144.
