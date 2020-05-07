Mayor of Gallup discusses what is motivating city's lockdown

Bonaguidi said the lockdown was put in place because people were not taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

"The motivation behind the lockdown was basically the fact that there's a little over 4,000 cases of COVID in New Mexico, and about 30% of them are in our city in our county," he said.

"You see them going into Walmart or supermarkets not wearing the masks," Bonaguidi added.

It's still too early to know whether the lockdown was effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary for the Health and Human Services Department, hinted at a possible timeline during a briefing last week.

"Any intervention we make, no matter what it is we do, it takes eight to 10 to 14 days to see a difference," he said.

Bonaguidi is optimistic that the lockdown can be lifted next week. He said, so far, no citations have been given out to violators, but there have been some issues.

"We've had cases where basically fences were cut and four wheelers were doing whatever they could to get in, he said.

Despite the issues, Bonaguidi wants the community to stick together to fight the spread of the virus.

"We're all in this together, and we're all doing our part to try and curb this virus," Bonaguidi also said.