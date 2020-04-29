Mayor of Grants appears to have backed off from call to reopen

Mayor Hicks appears to have moved from allowing businesses to reopen to preparing for a reopening, and he hired a construction crew to help get things ready.

"Me being out here today, feeds my son tomorrow," said Adam Winslow, who works for Freeman's Finest Construction.

Winslow has been installing plexiglass barriers in public buildings.

"It's not foolproof, obviously. Right? But, it is a barrier, right? And if somebody sneezes or coughs, it can be cleaned easily and effectively," Winslow said.

KOB reached out to Mayor Hicks Wednesday. He did not provide any comment.