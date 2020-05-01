Mayor of Grants, 'dismissed' city manager clashed during city council meeting

"I wanted you to know that I and the staff at the golf course and probably a lot of our staff really support - support what the mayor is doing in standing up to support our local businesses," said Laura Jaramaillo, the former city manager. "We do feel like our community needs to open back up, we definitely support that. But, the problem that we're having is that, the health directive by the governor is seen as a law."

Following a cease and desist order from New Mexico State Police, Jaramillo told the council that she would not reopen the golf course.

"By asking our staff to open up, you're asking us to break the law," Jaramillo said.

The former city manager was interrupted by the mayor, and told that the executive orders were not constitutional.

"If the mayor asked me sell liquor to minors am I supposed to do that? No," Jaramillo responded.

She added: "I'm going to tell you, the golf course is not going to be open tomorrow. It will not be open."

The mayor was defiant.

"The golf course is going to be open tomorrow. Yes it is," Hicks said.

Tuesday morning, Jaramillo was "dismissed" and the golf course did not reopen.

