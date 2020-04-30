Mayor of Grants hit with 2 legal challenges following his call for city to reopen

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 30, 2020 06:18 PM
Created: April 30, 2020 04:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Grants Mayor Martin Hicks is facing two new legal challenges following his attempt to reopen the city.
Laura Jaramillio, the city manager who was dismissed by the mayor, accused Hicks of violating the Whistleblower Protection Act.
In the lawsuit, Jaramillo said she was dismissed over her refusal to violate the governor's Public Health Order, and reopen the city golf course.
"That's not the reason she was fired. Period," said Hicks.
The New Mexico attorney general has also asked the state Supreme Court to step in, and stop Hicks from reopening his city against the governor's order.
The high court granted that stay until further notice, asking Hicks to file a response to the attorney general's request by May 7.
Hicks said he will have to find a new attorney to represent him because his current attorney said he would not take the cases.
"As far as the rest of this goes - why are they doing this to us - that's my question," Hicks said. "Why are they doing this to me - they're singling me out as a democrat - why? Because I'm standing up the governor."
