Mayor of Grants hit with 2 legal challenges following his call for city to reopen

The New Mexico attorney general has also asked the state Supreme Court to step in, and stop Hicks from reopening his city against the governor's order.

The high court granted that stay until further notice, asking Hicks to file a response to the attorney general's request by May 7.

Hicks said he will have to find a new attorney to represent him because his current attorney said he would not take the cases.

"As far as the rest of this goes - why are they doing this to us - that's my question," Hicks said. "Why are they doing this to me - they're singling me out as a democrat - why? Because I'm standing up the governor."

