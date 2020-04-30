Mayor of Grants hit with 2 legal challenges following his call for city to reopen | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Mayor of Grants hit with 2 legal challenges following his call for city to reopen

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 30, 2020 06:18 PM
Created: April 30, 2020 04:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Grants Mayor Martin Hicks is facing two new legal challenges following his attempt to reopen the city.

Laura Jaramillio, the city manager who was dismissed by the mayor, accused Hicks of violating the Whistleblower Protection Act.

Advertisement

In the lawsuit, Jaramillo said she was dismissed over her refusal to violate the governor's Public Health Order, and reopen the city golf course.

"That's not the reason she was fired. Period," said Hicks.

The New Mexico attorney general has also asked the state Supreme Court to step in, and stop Hicks from reopening his city against the governor's order.

The high court granted that stay until further notice, asking Hicks to file a response to the attorney general's request by May 7.

Hicks said he will have to find a new attorney to represent him because his current attorney said he would not take the cases.

"As far as the rest of this goes - why are they doing this to us - that's my question," Hicks said. "Why are they doing this to me - they're singling me out as a democrat - why? Because I'm standing up the governor."
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham extends Public Health Order, allows some businesses to reopen
Gov. Lujan Grisham extends Public Health Order, allows some businesses to reopen
COVID-19 infects family, kills brother and sister
COVID-19 infects family, kills brother and sister
New Mexico reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 198 new cases
New Mexico reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 198 new cases
Complaint: New Mexico woman released police dogs from cages
Complaint: New Mexico woman released police dogs from cages
Are the governor's public health orders constitutional? A UNM law professor weighs in
Are the governor's public health orders constitutional? A UNM law professor weighs in
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham extends Public Health Order, allows some businesses to reopen
Gov. Lujan Grisham extends Public Health Order, allows some businesses to reopen
Patient given Remdesivir at UNM Hospital recovered from COVID-19
Patient given Remdesivir at UNM Hospital recovered from COVID-19
Hundreds line up for food, water and supplies in Navajo community
Hundreds line up for food, water and supplies in Navajo community
Mayor of Grants hit with 2 legal challenges following his call for city to reopen
Mayor of Grants hit with 2 legal challenges following his call for city to reopen
UNM Hospital health care workers encourage community send 'get well' cards to COVID-19 patients
UNM Hospital health care workers encourage community send 'get well' cards to COVID-19 patients