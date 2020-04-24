Mayor of Grants makes provocative statement about the gov. as he plans to reopen his city

Hicks, who is a Democrat, feels the governor's Public Health Order is unconstitutional.

“The bottom line is, here’s the killer thing for me, is if Walmart and Smith’s can open with social distancing, then why can’t a clothing store, why can’t a liquor store, why can’t a gun store as long as they follow the same guidelines,” he said. “She says they’re not essential. But if that’s the only way these people put food on their family is through that business, the by god that business is essential to them.”

Hicks is also requiring city staff return to work Monday. He also plans on reopening the city's golf course.

However, he said senior centers and the city library will remain closed.

“She wants to be the little dictator, and she doesn’t care,” he said.

In response to the Grants mayor, the governor's office issued the following statement:

“Elected officials attempting to disregard life-saving public health orders are putting the health of the communities at risk, which is deeply disappointing and troubling. Anyone willfully violating the public health order, which carries full legal weight, could incur legal consequences.”

Hicks claims he has the backing of his county sheriff to move forward.

"I do not need her State Police in my town," he said. "I don’t.”