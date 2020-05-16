Mayor of Los Lunas tests positive for COVID-19 | KOB 4
Mayor of Los Lunas tests positive for COVID-19

Justine Lopez
Created: May 16, 2020 11:11 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The mayor of Los Lunas, New Mexico confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Valencia County News-Bulletin, Mayor Charles Griego said he came into contact with a family member last weekend who tested positive. 

The mayor said he is currently self-isolating at home and has not shown any symptoms yet. 

Out of an abundance of caution, all county employees at the county clerk's office were also tested due to possible contact.

The county clerk employees are expected to have their results Saturday.


