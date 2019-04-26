Mayor: Santa Fe will not shelter asylum-seekers | KOB 4
Mayor: Santa Fe will not shelter asylum-seekers

The Associated Press
April 26, 2019 01:00 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Santa Fe won't provide shelter for asylum-seekers who have crossed the border in southern New Mexico.

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said Wednesday that in conversations with leaders of local organizations and government officials, it was decided that Santa Fe would not best serve as a shelter location for some of the numerous migrants crossing the border and being dropped off in Las Cruces.

Webber says because most asylum-seekers are looking to leave the state to get to sponsors in other parts of the country, Albuquerque is considered to be a better central location because of its larger size and more transportation options.

Webber says Santa Fe will organize ways to provide money, clothes, blankets, sheets, nonperishable food, personal care items, and other goods, along with recruiting volunteers to help in Albuquerque and Las Cruces.

Created: April 26, 2019 01:00 PM

