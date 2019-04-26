Mayor: Santa Fe will not shelter asylum-seekers

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said Wednesday that in conversations with leaders of local organizations and government officials, it was decided that Santa Fe would not best serve as a shelter location for some of the numerous migrants crossing the border and being dropped off in Las Cruces.

Webber says because most asylum-seekers are looking to leave the state to get to sponsors in other parts of the country, Albuquerque is considered to be a better central location because of its larger size and more transportation options.