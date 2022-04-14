McBride Fire: Couple killed in New Mexico wildfire, more than 200 homes burned

Brianna Wilson, Giuli Frendak
Updated: April 14, 2022 06:44 PM
Created: April 14, 2022 05:24 PM
RUIDOSO, N.M. — The McBride Fire in Ruidoso has now burned 5,736 acres and claimed two lives. On Thursday, crews said conditions were finally safe enough to get more air support up in the sky.
Officials are confident that containment numbers could go up with the progress they've made.
207 homes have also been lost since the McBride Fire began Tuesday afternoon on McBride Drive. A Type 1 Incident Management Team took over the fire response at 6 a.m. Thursday. The Type 1 team responding to the fire is the top-level team trained to fight large-scale, complex incidents, including large wildfires or events of national significance. For example, Type 1 teams were called in response to 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina.
Officials said there are no new evacuations, but they also said it is still not safe enough for residents to start returning to their homes, so all current evacuations are holding.
Mandatory evacuations remain in place in the following areas:
According to the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the fire was caused by a windblown, downed power line.
Power outages & internet access
The fire has displaced thousands of residents and has left 2,600 PNM customers without power as of Thursday evening. According to PNM, at one point, 18,000 people didn't have electricity. The fire also cut out internet, phone service and gas.
Officials said maintenance crews are working to restore all of it, but it may take some time.
State of emergency declared
A state of emergency has been declared for the Village of Ruidoso. If you're looking to make donations or volunteer in some capacity, please call (575) 258-6900.
Ways to help
Several places are also accepting bottled water and non-perishable food. They include the Alamogordo Fire Department, Alamogordo Public Schools, and the Mescalero Apache Community Center.
All Pioneer Bank branches are also accepting monetary donations, along with Revolution 120 in Las Cruces.
The Community Foundation of Lincoln County has set up a PayPal account (on the homepage of their website) for those affected by the McBride and Nogal Fires. According to the foundation website, the money will go to those who need immediate assistance. Checks will also be accepted – payable to the CFLC and “shelter fund” written on the memo line. Checks may be dropped off at the Condotel Building located at 1103 Mechem Dr. in Ruidoso or mailed to PO Box 2750, Ruidoso, NM 88355.
The Otero County Fairgrounds is also accepting evacuated livestock.
Need assistance?
Those affected by the fires who need assistance should call the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management at 1 (800) 432-2080. Press #2 for information or resources related to the fires. Press #4 for information regarding property damage due to the fires and other fire-related questions.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company