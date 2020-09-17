McCall's Pumpkin Patch disappointed with state's new reopening guidelines

Tommy Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The owners of McCall's Pumpkin Patch in Moriarty is not happy with the state-mandated reopening guidelines.
They believe the rules are too restrictive.
The owners say the rules include:
Prior to receiving the guidelines, McCall's submitted a plan to reopen to the governor's office. The owners said their plan included COVID-safe practices including social distancing.
The owners believe the new rules will limit their business.
