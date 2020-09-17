McCall's Pumpkin Patch disappointed with state's new reopening guidelines | KOB 4
McCall's Pumpkin Patch disappointed with state's new reopening guidelines

Tommy Lopez
Updated: September 17, 2020 10:18 PM
Created: September 17, 2020 08:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The owners of McCall's Pumpkin Patch in Moriarty is not happy with the state-mandated reopening guidelines.

They believe the rules are too restrictive. 

The owners say the rules include:

  • Reservations Only
  • Groups limited to 10 people
  • No haunted houses
  • No hayrides 

Prior to receiving the guidelines, McCall's submitted a plan to reopen to the governor's office. The owners said their plan included COVID-safe practices including social distancing.

The owners believe the new rules will limit their business. 


