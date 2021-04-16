McCamley faced challenging task at Department of Workforce Solutions

McCamley had a huge task to keep New Mexicans afloat while doing the same for the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.

“People really need help right now,” said McCamley in November. “We've said it over and over again. We recognize that people need this help."

Along with that, DWS needed federal loans for a fund that was depleted. Then there were complaints: People waiting hours, even days, for DWS employees to answer phone calls about claims as well as issues with some New Mexicans owing back thousands of dollars.

But as business started coming back so have jobs. In March, state unemployment was at 8.3% down from more than 11% a year ago. Even so, it’s clear the difficult year took its toll.

On Facebook, two weeks before announcing he’s stepping down, McCamley said “trying to navigate a system designed a century ago for an economy that was vastly different, and never set up for the conditions we saw in pandemic, has been the most trying thing I have ever done.”

In a statement confirming his resignation, McCamley said this to New Mexicans, “Please be kind to your fellow humans. In life we are all in this together. We all do better when we treat each other with patience, respect, and compassion.”