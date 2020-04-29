McKinley County doctor discusses the challenges of testing for COVID-19

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Testing is crucial to figure out how much COVID-19 has spread in our communities, but for New Mexico's hardest hit county, doctors said getting those tests weren't easy in the beginning.
Dr. Jim Whitfield has practiced in the Gallup area for more than 3 decades. He said getting those test results took much longer at the beginning of the pandemic. Back then, by the time a patient tested positive they were often already very sick, and in some cases, intubated.
“I would say the biggest problem we faced, particularly at the beginning, was the inability to either get the test for or get the test back,” said Dr. Whitfield. “Once it was performed, it was not uncommon for our patients to be sent away saying we did not have enough, the testing facility did not have enough test kits, so they had to be highly discretionary. So they sent patients away, who later came back in extremist, very ill, and had COVID.”
McKinley County has a kidney disease rate about five times the national average. Typically, body temperatures for those patients are lower.
That means doctors wouldn't see a high fever, which is one of the symptoms of COVID-19.
There was also a learning curve when it comes to testing.
“At the beginning there were many patients who had false negatives,” explained Dr. Whitfield. “We had patients that had as many as two false negative tests, again before they became quite ill wound up in the hospital and I think there's some reasons for that anytime you do a new test, nobody's ever been trained on, it takes a while to develop competency.”
The doctor said another factor is the distance from the testing lab. Often, especially on the Navajo Nation, possible infected patients waiting for tests live in big family clusters, which leads to more spread.
The health department is working on an alternate care facility in Gallup for the influx of COVID-19 patients. The state and national guard are also getting food and water out there too.
