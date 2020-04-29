McKinley County doctor discusses the challenges of testing for COVID-19

There was also a learning curve when it comes to testing.

“At the beginning there were many patients who had false negatives,” explained Dr. Whitfield. “We had patients that had as many as two false negative tests, again before they became quite ill wound up in the hospital and I think there's some reasons for that anytime you do a new test, nobody's ever been trained on, it takes a while to develop competency.”

The doctor said another factor is the distance from the testing lab. Often, especially on the Navajo Nation, possible infected patients waiting for tests live in big family clusters, which leads to more spread.

The health department is working on an alternate care facility in Gallup for the influx of COVID-19 patients. The state and national guard are also getting food and water out there too.