McKinley County goes from Red to Green

At one point, McKinley County was a hotspot for COVID-19. The mayor said he's happy the county is finally getting some relief from the virus.

"I think at some point we're going to become the leader of the state," said Gallup Mayor Louie Bonaguidi. "I mean we were the first ones to get in trouble now hopefully will be the first ones to get out of trouble."

The mayor is hopeful McKinley county will reach the Turquoise level of restrictions.