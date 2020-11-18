Medicaid enrollment, spending soars in New Mexico amid virus

Joshua Panas
Created: November 18, 2020 02:48 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Spending on federally subsidized Medicaid health care across New Mexico has surged to an all-time high as the coronavirus pandemic throws more people of all ages into poverty.
An independent evaluation announced Wednesday of the state’s flagship managed care program for Medicaid insurance finds that enrollment is surging to new heights.
More than 52,000 people were added to the state’s Centennial Care program serving most Medicaid patients in New Mexico, which has 2.1 million residents.
At the same time, use of medical services under the program has decreased since the start of the pandemic in March.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)