Medicaid enrollment, spending soars in New Mexico amid virus | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Medicaid enrollment, spending soars in New Mexico amid virus

Medicaid enrollment, spending soars in New Mexico amid virus

Joshua Panas
Created: November 18, 2020 02:48 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Spending on federally subsidized Medicaid health care across New Mexico has surged to an all-time high as the coronavirus pandemic throws more people of all ages into poverty.

An independent evaluation announced Wednesday of the state’s flagship managed care program for Medicaid insurance finds that enrollment is surging to new heights.

Advertisement

More than 52,000 people were added to the state’s Centennial Care program serving most Medicaid patients in New Mexico, which has 2.1 million residents.

At the same time, use of medical services under the program has decreased since the start of the pandemic in March.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Broken Trail Brewery and Distillery to close for good
Broken Trail Brewery and Distillery to close for good
Gallup McKinley County school teachers say district leadership isn’t doing enough to protect them from COVID-19
Gallup McKinley County school teachers say district leadership isn’t doing enough to protect them from COVID-19
Governor's office says while some stores 'can be open, that doesn't mean they should be'
Governor's office says while some stores 'can be open, that doesn't mean they should be'
New Mexico to participate in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution pilot program
New Mexico to participate in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution pilot program
Republicans shake up state Senate leadership in New Mexico
Republicans shake up state Senate leadership in New Mexico
Advertisement


Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar