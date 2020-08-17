Medical experts discourage use of masks with valves and vents

"If I had COVID and I had one of those masks on, it’s not protecting anyone around me because there’s an opening that allows those COVID droplets to be dispersed out from the mask,” said Penny Hill, head of infection prevention at San Juan Regional Medical Center.

San Juan Regional Medical Center has even gone as far as not allowing anyone in the building with these types of masks.

Experts hope people realize that not everything will be effective in protecting themselves or others against the virus.