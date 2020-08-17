Medical experts discourage use of masks with valves and vents

Diana Castillo
Updated: August 17, 2020 06:53 PM
Created: August 17, 2020 06:48 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M. — New studies are revealing more on the effectiveness of different types of masks against the COVID-19 virus.
During Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s coronavirus press conference last week, she discussed new findings from Duke University.
"Folks at Duke got together, built their own laser machine to count droplet when people were talking, and they tried 14 different masks and they tried without any mask at all,” said Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary of the state Human Services Department.
Masks like the N-95, surgical, and cotton are just some that have proven to be an effective form of protections, but the same cannot be said for masks with valves of vents.
"If I had COVID and I had one of those masks on, it’s not protecting anyone around me because there’s an opening that allows those COVID droplets to be dispersed out from the mask,” said Penny Hill, head of infection prevention at San Juan Regional Medical Center.
San Juan Regional Medical Center has even gone as far as not allowing anyone in the building with these types of masks.
Experts hope people realize that not everything will be effective in protecting themselves or others against the virus.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company