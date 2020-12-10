Medical marijuana business wants cap on plants increased

To keep up with demand, Speegle said she needs to expand.

"Without increasing the plant count, we can't serve these medical patients without the additional supply," she said.

The current plant count per license is 17,500 plants. It last increased in 2019. Speegle has hit that limit.

"We need at least double to serve our current clients at 800 people a day, plus expand into other markets," she said.

Speegle believes increasing the plant limit will allow producers to lower prices, which she has done on her top two products.

"We have reduced those prices by 35% since the beginning of the year," she said.

An advisory board has recommended raising the medical pot plant count.

The state Health Department secretary will have the final say on whether to move forward with the recommendation.

She begins her position Monday.