Medical marijuana company donates masks, hand sanitizer to first responders

White, a former law enforcement officer, said he knows it's crucial for officers to protect themselves during this COVID-19 health emergency.

"Right now, when we think of the first responders out there that are dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, we obviously think about our firefighters, we think about the hospital workers, nurses, doctors, but we have to remember-- these officers are taking calls every single day, and they are having one-on-one contact with people who may be potentially exposed to the virus," White said.

PurLife is also making hand sanitizer.

"We have a very large amount of alcohol, it's isopropyl, which is the main ingredient in hand sanitizer," White said. "Since we had hundreds of gallons of it, we converted one of our labs into making hand sanitizer."

PurLife has donated hand sanitizer to first responders. The company has plans to make a donation to health care workers as well.

