Medical marijuana producers seek tax refund worth millions

Created: June 22, 2021 09:07 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A major business in New Mexico’s burgeoning market for marijuana wants the state to refund millions of dollars in taxes that were levied in recent years on sales of medical marijuana but not against most prescription medications.
Integrated cannabis provider Ultra Health said Tuesday that it has asked the state Supreme Court for the opportunity to provide arguments in a legal dispute between another medical marijuana company and the state Taxation and Revenue Department.
New Mexico lawmakers and cannabis regulators made clear this year that limited personal supplies of medical cannabis will be available tax-free starting June 29.
