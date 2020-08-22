Medio Fire near Santa Fe grows to 1,500 acres

"Some farmer neighbors and Edward, my neighbor up here jury-rigged sprinklers on our roofs," she said.

Smoke from the Medio Fire and fires burning in Colorado have created a dense haze over Santa Fe and the surrounding communities.

The Nation Weather Service said they’re concerned about wind associated with some storms that could roll in, which could push the fire south and southwest.

Fire officials said the Medio Fire is currently 5% contained.

Fire officials are encouraging residents in the area to check the Santa Fe National Forest's Facebook page for more updates.

