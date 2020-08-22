Medio Fire near Santa Fe grows to 1,500 acres | KOB 4
Medio Fire near Santa Fe grows to 1,500 acres

Grace Reader
Updated: August 22, 2020 08:54 PM
Created: August 22, 2020 06:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fire crews are still trying to contain the Medio Fire near Santa Fe, which has nearly tripled in size in the past 24 hours.

The fire was reportedly at 600 acres on Friday and has now grown to 1,500 acres.

"I know they're doing everything that they can but I'm prepared to leave," said Leah Morton, who lives about a mile from the edge of the fire.

Morton said she's preparing for the worst. So far, no evacuations have been issued.

"Some farmer neighbors and Edward, my neighbor up here jury-rigged sprinklers on our roofs," she said.

Smoke from the Medio Fire and fires burning in Colorado have created a dense haze over Santa Fe and the surrounding communities.

The Nation Weather Service said they’re concerned about wind associated with some storms that could roll in, which could push the fire south and southwest.

Fire officials said the Medio Fire is currently 5% contained.

Fire officials are encouraging residents in the area to check the Santa Fe National Forest's Facebook page for more updates.

KOB 4's Grace Reader will have more details on the fire, including how neighbors are preparing for the worst, during the NightBeat at 10 p.m.


