Medio Fire only 18% contained and continues to grow

Grace Reader
Updated: August 24, 2020 06:07 PM
Created: August 24, 2020 01:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Medio Fire, in Santa Fe County, has burned about 2,700 acres. 

The fire is 18% contained, and no evacuation orders are in place.

However, crews are asking people who live on Highway 592 and County Road 76 to be on high alert. 

Fire crews also said they got a lot of calls after the fire creeped over a ridge Sunday, but they assure people that there is no need to panic.

"In the evening, fire looks a lot worse than it is," said Buck Wickham, Operations Section Chief for the Southwest Area Incident Management Team 4. "It was probably the first evenings that people could see flames on the fire, so there was quite a bit of people out in this area along the highway watching the fire, and we did get a lot of calls."

Fire crews are having a tough time fighting the fire due to its location. They are dealing with steep cliffs and rocky terrain. 

The gusty winds have also caused problems.

An update about the fire will be given during a community meeting at 6 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be streamed on the Santa Fe National Forest Facebook page. 


