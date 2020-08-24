Medio Fire only 18% contained and continues to grow

"In the evening, fire looks a lot worse than it is," said Buck Wickham, Operations Section Chief for the Southwest Area Incident Management Team 4. "It was probably the first evenings that people could see flames on the fire, so there was quite a bit of people out in this area along the highway watching the fire, and we did get a lot of calls."

Fire crews are having a tough time fighting the fire due to its location. They are dealing with steep cliffs and rocky terrain.

The gusty winds have also caused problems.

An update about the fire will be given during a community meeting at 6 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be streamed on the Santa Fe National Forest Facebook page.