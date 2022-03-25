Meet Rosie: The robot ensuring adequate cannabis supply as recreational sales start April 1

"A) It helps us scale up production but B) it also helps us have a very accurate experience for our customers – which we find very important," Kirk said.

One of the robots is named Rosie, a filling machine used by the company.

"One of the challenges in cannabis is it's hard to get the same product every time," Kirk said, "so by having automation equipment that doses to in a very exact amount we're able to provide a very consistent experience for our customers."

Relying on technology is also ensuring the supply is there but is also consistent.

"Automation is the way that the industry is moving as volumes increase so, yes, we do expect there to be more automation, but there's also a human element," Kirk said. "We're growing plants and plants are all unique and so I don't think that the physical footprint never goes away but to scale up equipment automation was going to be a really important piece of the industry."

Kirk tells us one of the benefits of investing in automation is they're also able to invest more in their employees. The company has reportedly raised its minimum wage, rolled out parental leave and introduced other benefits to try and create careers in cannabis.