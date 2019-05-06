Meet the T. rex cousin who you could literally look down on | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Meet the T. rex cousin who you could literally look down on

This illustration provided by Andrey Atuchin and Virginia Tech in May 2019 shows a Suskityrannus hazelae, foreground, a cousin of the Tyrannosaurus rex. It weighed between 45 and 90 pounds. This illustration provided by Andrey Atuchin and Virginia Tech in May 2019 shows a Suskityrannus hazelae, foreground, a cousin of the Tyrannosaurus rex. It weighed between 45 and 90 pounds.  |  Photo: (Andrey Atuchin/Virginia Tech via AP) (Associated Press)

The Associated Press
May 06, 2019 11:07 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) - Scientists have identified an early cousin of the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a pipsqueak that only reached the 3-foot height of a toddler.

Advertisement

The new dinosaur, found in New Mexico, is called Suskityrannus hazelae (SUE-ski-tie-ran-us HAY-zel-a), a name that uses a Native American word for coyote.

Sterling Nesbitt, a paleontologist at Virginia Tech, said this dinosaur lived about 92 million years ago - millions of years before T. rex. It weighed up to 90 pounds, almost nothing compared to the nine-ton king of the dinosaurs.

Suskityrannus hazalae isn't the first or even smallest of the Tyrannosaurus family tree, but it provides the best example of how this family of modest-sized dinosaurs evolved into the towering horror of movies and nightmares.

The findings were announced Monday in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: May 06, 2019 11:07 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
New Mexico man killed in fiery Russian plane crash
New Mexico man killed in fiery Russian plane crash
Family, teammate remember UNM athlete fatally shot in Nob Hill
Family, teammate remember UNM athlete fatally shot in Nob Hill
ABQ City Council to consider migrant funding proposal
ABQ City Council to consider migrant funding proposal
State Police: Village police officer kills man at house fire
State Police: Village police officer kills man at house fire
Advertisement




New Mexico man killed in fiery Russian plane crash
New Mexico man killed in fiery Russian plane crash
ABQ City Council to consider migrant funding proposal
ABQ City Council to consider migrant funding proposal
Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
Family, teammate remember UNM athlete fatally shot in Nob Hill
Family, teammate remember UNM athlete fatally shot in Nob Hill
Museum offers specialized glasses for people with color blindness
Museum offers specialized glasses for people with color blindness