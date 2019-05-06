Meet the T. rex cousin who you could literally look down on
WASHINGTON (AP) - Scientists have identified an early cousin of the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a pipsqueak that only reached the 3-foot height of a toddler.
The new dinosaur, found in New Mexico, is called Suskityrannus hazelae (SUE-ski-tie-ran-us HAY-zel-a), a name that uses a Native American word for coyote.
Sterling Nesbitt, a paleontologist at Virginia Tech, said this dinosaur lived about 92 million years ago - millions of years before T. rex. It weighed up to 90 pounds, almost nothing compared to the nine-ton king of the dinosaurs.
Suskityrannus hazalae isn't the first or even smallest of the Tyrannosaurus family tree, but it provides the best example of how this family of modest-sized dinosaurs evolved into the towering horror of movies and nightmares.
The findings were announced Monday in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution.
