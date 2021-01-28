Member of NM National Guard says protecting the Capitol was a humbling experience

“Day in, day out, all hours of the night, there were sirens, whether it was law enforcement or EMTs," he said. "Even during times when we would be sleeping, you would hear sirens.”

Peralta said he missed his family while he was in D.C., but he added that the assignment was humbling.

“We were given the opportunity to do a tour of the Capitol, and that’s where we did meet a few senators," he said. "We saw Bernie Sanders walking down the hallway, Ben Ray Lujan, Martin Heinrich," he said. "So seeing offices, like the Sergeant Of Arms or Nancy Pelosi’s, it was something that I never thought I’d experience.”

Pictures surfaced in the media of soldiers sleeping in hallways and parking garages, but Peralta said he and his fellow Guard members were not among them.

He said they stayed in a hotel.