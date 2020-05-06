Memo outlines budget hole for New Mexico state government | KOB 4
Memo outlines budget hole for New Mexico state government

The Associated Press
Updated: May 06, 2020 05:43 PM
Created: May 06, 2020 05:41 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The economic fallout in New Mexico from the coronavirus pandemic is likely to wipe out between $2.1 billion and $3.9 billion in previously anticipated state government income by mid-2021, a group of state economists announced Wednesday.

A memo from staff economists at three executive agencies and the Legislature outlined two scenarios for the economic downturn and recovery.

Both involve plummeting state revenues from personal income taxes and gross receipts taxes on sales and services, as well as reduced income from severance taxes and federal royalty payments on oil production.


