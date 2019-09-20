Memorial service set for New Mexico lawmaker | KOB 4
Memorial service set for New Mexico lawmaker

The Associated Press
September 20, 2019 10:17 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A memorial service for Sen. Carlos Cisneros is scheduled for Sept. 27 at the New Mexico State Capitol.
    
The Questa Democrat died Tuesday of a heart attack. He was 71.
    
The memorial at the capitol will be followed by a service Sept. 28 at The Light at Mission Viejo Church in Santa Fe.
    
Cisneros first won election to the Senate in 1984 and went on to play a leading role in annual budget negotiations and legislation on tax policy. He was credited with drafting legislation earlier this year that will increase state investments in small businesses.
    
Cisneros had recently announced his bid for re-election to represent a vast district that stretches from the state line with Colorado to the outskirts of Los Alamos, including Taos, Peñasco, Truchas and Pojoaque Pueblo.

